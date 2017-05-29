Implementing regulatory change in insurance: is a strategic and integrated approach achievable?

Following the 2008 financial crisis, financial services regulators have taken a more proactive and intrusive approach to the supervision of financial services firms. For the insurance sector the result has been:

An unprecedented volume of new global and regional regulations that have placed significant demands on the change capacity of firms

Regulations which are more complex and challenging to interpret and implement

A significant increase in the amount of board and senior management time focused on responding to regulatory change, and

An acceptance that responding to regulatory change is no longer a peripheral activity which can be left to the compliance function to deal with.

Whilst Brexit will likely affect some of the main drivers of regulatory change in the UK the volume of transformation is unlikely to reduce. In this context is it possible for firms to achieve a more strategic and joined-up approach to implementing regulatory change?

Our next briefing will look at the challenges and potential benefits of taking a more strategic and integrated approach to responding to regulatory change. We also review the recent Solvency II implementation experience to see if there are any lessons firms can take forward to apply to implementing new regulations on the horizon such as the IDD, GDPR, and PRIIPs.

Register to attend

Date: Tuesday 4th July 2017

Time: 5pm (1 hour CPD)

Venue: Bovill Limited, 82 Blackfriars Road, London, SE1 8HA