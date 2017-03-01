IBA private investment funds conferenceÂ 

5-7 March 2017, London

Members of our Investment Funds team based in Cayman, Guernsey, Jersey and Luxembourg are attending the IBA’s 18th Annual International Conference on Private Investment Funds in London.

The Head of Ogier’s Global Investment Funds team Giorgio Subiotto is leading the Ogier attendees who include Nick Rogers, Bryon Rees, Francois Pfister, Niamh Lalor and Emily Haithwaite.

Partner Nick Rogers will be speaking on a panel at the conference. Nick will be discussing key trends relating to hedge funds. View the full conference programme here.