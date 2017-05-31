Hudgell restructures management to cement place as market leader

Hudgell Solicitors says a management restructure will ensure the firm responds positively to changes within the claims industry – ensuring it is a ‘beneficiary and not a victim’ of new regulations.

Amanda Stevens has been appointed chief executive, in a role which will see her shape the growth of the business alongside founder and managing director Neil Hudgell.

A new business strategy, backed by the senior management team at the business, has been communicated to staff in London, Leeds and Hull this week.

Stevens, who has a background in leading business strategy from her days as an NHS manager and as a partner at Charles Russell and Irwin Mitchell before joining Hudgell Solicitors in January 2016, says it is all about the business building on its recent rapid growth, and grasping the opportunities presented by change.

“There has been a lot of talk about uncertainty in the claims sector, but what Hudgell Solicitors has been traditionally very strong at, and will be so in the future, is identifying times of change as opportunities,” she said.

“When you come to a crossroads, you need to have planned your path and know where you are heading, and why. That is what this is all about. It is about ensuring our firm is a beneficiary of the changes, not a victim.”

The restructure at the top of a business which, for the most part of its 20-year history has been influenced by Mr Hudgell himself, comes on the back of months of planning of the senior management team. It also follows Mr Hudgell choosing to take a three-month sabbatical from the business in 2016, allowing him time to focus on the firm’s future direction at a time of impending change across the industry.

“Hudgell Solicitors is very much a different law firm today to the one it was five years ago, and very different to what it was two years ago even,” added Stevens. “It is a firm which started as a local business which has grown into a top 150 law firm in the UK, a firm which is recognised as a specialist leader in its field nationally. With that comes a need for change in the business strategy and direction to reflect that.

“That has been a major focus of the senior management team for many months now, and we have agreed a strategy and direction for the business which is very exciting and we all believe will take us to the next level.”

It is not the first time in recent years that the firm has reviewed its practices and direction in order to make the most of law changes which put a squeeze on the claims industry. Whilst others sold off their personal injury cases and focus on other areas of law in the wake of the Jackson reforms in 2013, Hudgell Solicitors viewed it as an opportunity, launching an aggressive acquisition strategy through the launch of www.webuyanyfiles.co.uk.

It saw the firm take on caseloads from lawyers, insolvency practitioners, accountants and other professionals, with more than 6,000 files acquired at a cash consideration of around £5m.

Once again, with significant change ahead, acquisition is part of the planned strategy as Hudgell Solicitors looks to further strengthen its position. Mr Hudgell says Stevens will now head-up various new projects as part of the firm’s new strategy, including developing its management information tools, and undertaking a full analysis of the customer journey.

She will also oversee the costs, ‘mentoring and talent identification’ within the business, and lead the development of the firm’s rehabilitation services – an area of work in which she has played a key national role by twice overseeing revisions and updates to the Rehabilitation Code in 2007 and most recently 2015.