Hudgell lawyer named the ‘rising star’ of claims

A Hull-born lawyer has been named the ‘rising star’ of the claims profession at a national legal awards ceremony.

Civil liberties and human rights specialist Andrew Petherbridge, of Hudgell Solicitors, secured the industry recognition as part of the Modern Claims Awards 2017.

Petherbridge’s success came on the back of a year in which he has been selected by many families to represent them in cases of ‘national significance’.

He is currently leading the firm’s representation on behalf of the families of the four victims of murderer Stephen Port, representing their interests as the Independent Police Complaints Commission investigates possible failings and missed opportunities by the Met Police to catch him and prevent deaths.