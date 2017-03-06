Hospital investigated over death of seven-year-old

Hudgell Solicitors is supporting the family of a seven-year-old boy whose death at London’s Portland Hospital is being investigated after intensive care staff removed vital equipment used to monitor his breathing levels.

A Serious Incident Report (SIR) into his death has confirmed eight nursing staff were on duty in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) of the hospital on August 25, 2016. There was a mix of direct employees and bank and agency nurses caring for six patients, four less than capacity.

Conflicting accounts of what happened that night have so far been given as part of the ongoing investigation, which has been passed to the Coroner, the Metropolitan Police Service, the Care Quality Commission (CQC), and Medical Advisory Committee for further consideration.