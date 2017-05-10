High-level energy seminar in Sofia

Kinstellar and Linklaters organised in Sofia a high-level energy seminar focusing on the European Commission’s recently issued Clean Energy Package, and discussed its key elements and its possible impact on the region’s electricity market.

Keynote speakers and panel members at the event included energy sector regulatory experts from Kinstellar Sofia and CEE offices (Kristóf Ferenczi, Partner and head of Kinstellar’s firm-wide energy practice, Christopher Bremme, Partner, Linklaters Berlin, Mladen Minev, Managing Associate from Kinstellar Sofia office and Jakub Dabrowski,