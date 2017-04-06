Hashi Mohamed on Radio 4’s ‘Adventures in Social Mobility’

Hashi Mohamed will give his personal take on social mobility in Britain on the BBC programme Adventures in Social Mobility.

The programme discusses Hashi’s achievements as a barrister, after coming to the UK aged nine as an unaccompanied child refugee with little knowledge of the English language. It is a chance to hear from his mentors who guided him through the Bar.

He argues that the pervasive narrative in Britain that if ‘you work hard, do the right thing, you will be able to get on’ – is a complete lie. ‘Working hard’ barely gets you to the starting line.’

Adventures in Social Mobility will air on BBC Radio 4 on Tuesday 11 April at 8pm. The programme will be available shortly after the broadcast at http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b08lh7gf.