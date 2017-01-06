Firm News Hardwicke Hardwicke’s commercial team gets New Year boost 6 January 2017 11:28 6 January 2017 11:28 Hardwicke’s profile in the commercial sector has been given a major boost as it welcomes Stephen Brown and Phillip Patterson as new members. GEM v Tower Hamlets Taking evidence from witnesses in foreign jurisdictions Subrogation to the Unpaid Vendor’s Lien - obtaining an order for sale Time to party (over that wall) like it’s 1996 Consent to assign – lessons to be learnt from a recent case You must be logged in to comment. Log in