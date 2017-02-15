Hardwicke Property Team’s Manchester Roadshow: easements and restrictive covenants

The Hardwicke Property Team are pleased to announce that the next Manchester roadshow will take place on Wednesday 1 March 2017.

The seminar will be chaired by John de Waal QC, and Simon Allison, Amanda Eilledge and Rupert Cohen will be taking a look at recent and proposed developments in relation to easements and restrictive covenants.

Speakers:

John de Waal QC

Amanda Eilledge

Simon Allison

Rupert Cohen

Manchester Marriott Victoria & Albert Hotel

Water Street

Manchester

M3 4JQ

For more information on timings and venue, and to register, please contact

our Marketing Team: +44 (0)20 7242 2523 or events@hardwicke.co.uk