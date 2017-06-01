Haben Girma revealed as Clio Cloud Conference keynote speaker

There aren’t many attorneys who can speak to the changing face of the legal and tech fields quite like Haben Girma, the 2017 Clio Cloud Conference’s first keynote speaker.

With a mile-long list of accolades, including being the first Deafblind person to graduate from Harvard Law School and receiving honours from Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, Haben dedicates her life to educating the world’s most powerful people about the need for equal access to information for people with disabilities.

Haben combines her education and experience in law, sociology and tech to inspire leaders to build more inclusive products, advocate for inclusion, and communicate differences as assets.