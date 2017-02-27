Guernsey: Carey Olsen to host second annual GDPR conference

Carey Olsen is hosting a half day conference with a principal focus on examining how the GDPR will impact Guernsey businesses. The conference will include presentations from government bodies and leading industry authorities in this sector.

The European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) comes into effect from 25 May 2018 and introduces new accountability obligations, stronger rights for individuals over their personal data and restrictions on international data flows. Similar regulations will be introduced in Guernsey and will affect all local businesses regarding the way they handle personal data.

Speakers will include the Data Protection Commissioner and representatives from the Guernsey Financial Services Commission, the States of Guernsey, C5 Alliance, the Financial Investigation Unit and specialist lawyers from Carey Olsen. They will look at the latest developments in the legislation, the challenges it will present and what steps companies need to take to prepare for the new regime.

The conference takes place on Thursday 6 April at St Pierre Park Hotel