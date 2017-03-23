One of the leading experts on the Cape Town Convention relating to asset financing and aircraft registry is speaking at an Ogier-sponsored event in Guernsey in May.

Professor Sir Roy Goode QC, a legal academic, is speaking at the Guernsey Aviation Seminar along with Gus Paterson (Director of Civil Aviation), Joost Groenenboom (SGI Aviation, Executive Director) and Crown Advocate Hilary Pullum.

The event takes place on 3 May, and features sessions on the 2-Reg registry, the international Cape Town Convention on standardising transactions involving movable property, and the underlying legal theory.