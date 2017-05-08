GowlingWLG changes its approach to innovation

Gowling WLG is reinventing its approach to innovation to support clients in a different way and to drive through change in the legal market.

Head of Innovation and Digital, Derek Southall stepped down as partner of the firm on 30 April 2017 to devote time to Hyperscale Group Limited (“Hyperscale Group”) – a new innovation venture founded by Southall. The new arrangement enables Gowling WLG to use Hyperscale Group as a vehicle to drive forward strategic projects for the firm – with Southall remaining integrated into aspects of the Gowling WLG business for several days each week, while also leveraging wider experiences from multiple facets of the market. Importantly, it provides the firm with a new and better way of supporting clients who are increasingly using new technologies by sharing skills, experience and different models