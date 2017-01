Gowling WLG is growing its corporate presence in Germany by hiring Dr Petra Beyer.

Petra will join Dr Andreas Woelfle in Stuttgart, as a director in the corporate law team.

Petra specialises in corporate, banking and capital law, as well as general contract law and international commercial law. In 1997, she joined Haver & Mailaender, where she became a partner in 2001. She left the firm in 2016.