Gowling WLG opens in Stuttgart

Gowling WLG has opened a second office in Germany. While the existing office in Munich is home to a strong IP/IT practice with commercial contract expertise, the Stuttgart office will focus on corporate law/M&A, capital markets law, and commercial law. Both offices will work together to service domestic and global clients.

Gowling WLG partner Dr Andreas Woelfle, who joined the firm a year ago, will be supported by Dr Petra Beyer, who specialises in corporate and capital markets law and joined Gowling WLG two months ago as a counsel. The practice will be further expanded with the arrival of a principal associate.