Gowling WLG named one of UK’s best places to work for 17th year

Gowling WLG was ranked 27th in the ‘Large category’ (organisations with 500+ employees) in the annual Best Workplaces.

The firm has been ranked since the awards began in 2001 and this year the firm climbed three spaces.

Gowling WLG continues to hold “master status”, being one of only two companies listed since the survey began in 2001. It is also the only law firm to appear in the list, which also includes Capital One (Europe), Mars UK, EY and Hilton Worldwide.

This year the firm has introduced a range of new initiatives; these include an online performance management system, creating development centres, and improved the total rewards package (buying holiday, sabbatical leave, enhanced family leave provision (maternity, paternity, adoption), and a new virtual GP service).

In terms of recruitment the firm has introduced new ways of promoting and interviewing candidates and new starters are welcomed with a new refreshed on-boarding programme.

The methodology behind the Best Workplaces list is one of the most rigorous available and comprises both an employee survey and an audit into organisations’ management and HR practices.