Gowling WLG named Law Firm of the Year, Singapore

Gowling WLG was awarded the sought-after ‘Law Firm of the Year, Singapore’ accolade at this year’s Citywealth IFC Awards.

The firm’s Singapore-based private capital team works across south east and east Asia, looking after the interests of many businesses and high net worth individuals.

The awards are judged by an international panel of highly respected practitioners from all sectors with experience of working with advisors in all the jurisdictions covered. The winners are those who have excelled in achievement, innovation, expertise and service.