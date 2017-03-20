Gowling WLG is legal adviser for Arden Cross HS2 interchange site

The Arden Cross Consortium, comprising landowners Birmingham City Council, Packington Estate, Coleshill Estate and Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council, has appointed Gowling WLG as legal advisers on Arden Cross, one of the UK’s most significant development sites.

The site will be developed as a sustainable urban quarter in Solihull comprising a minimum of 2.65 million sq ft of commercial space, 2,000 homes, complementary retail and leisure amenities, extensive public realm and new transport links.