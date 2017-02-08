Gowling WLG forms association with Singapore’s JurisAsia

Gowling WLG has formed an exclusive association with JurisAsia LLC, a Singapore firm specialising in IP and corporate law.

JurisAsia has been formed by a number of lawyers led by partner Sheena Jacob who has an international reputation as one of Singapore’s leading IP lawyers. Sheena is qualified to practice in Singapore, New York and England & Wales.

The IP team also includes Arthur Yap who has joined from Eldan Law LLC where he was a partner advising on franchise, trademark, copyright and patent disputes. Arthur previously worked for firms including Bird & Bird ATMD and Tan Kok Quan Partnership.

Three further IP lawyers are soon to join JurisAsia to create a five-strong team providing a comprehensive Singapore IP service.

JurisAsia LLC’s other area of specialisation is corporate law. Senior associate Teo Jia Yun is already providing a strong corporate capability with a wealth of experience in cross-border M&A and capital markets.