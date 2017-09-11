Gowling WLG discusses energy storage licensing at All-Party Parliamentary Group

The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) energy storage event on flexible networks, stronger consumers included Gowling WLG partner Gus Wood appearing as a speaker, where he talked about the regulatory barriers currently facing electricity storage projects, and the pros and cons of a licensing regime for electricity storage.

Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) recently published its plan for a smarter more flexible energy future. This provided a clear definition of electricity storage and also a plan to classify electricity storage as a sub-set of electricity generation. Wood’s speech at the APPG event therefore focused on the consequences of this recognition which will include: