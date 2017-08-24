Gowling WLG advises on London & St Lawrence reconstruction

Gowling WLG’s Investment Funds team, led by partners Nick Heather and John Reed and including tax partner Michael Murphy and corporate associate Laura Le Marechal, has advised longstanding client London & St Lawrence Investment Company plc, on the proposals recommended for a scheme of reconstruction and voluntary winding-up.

The shareholders of London & St Lawrence were offered either a ‘roll over’ into unity in the Practical Investment Fun or a cash exit and net asset value under the proposals, which were issued in conjunction with the voluntary winding-up of the company under Section110 of the Insolvency Act 1986.