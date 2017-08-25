Gowling WLG advises Brockton on retail parks sale

Gowling WLG’s Real Estate team has advised Brockton Capital on the corporate sale of its portfolio of retail parks to independent real estate investment management company, Tristan Capital Partners.

The deal, worth around £250m, was overseen by partner Sally Pinkerton and director Matt Walker in the Real Estate team, and completed in March 2017. Experts in Corporate and Construction also advised on the sale, which comprised retail parks in Rotherham, Warrington, Cardiff, Birmingham, Walsall, Milton Keynes, Bolton and Bangor in Northern Ireland.

Brockton is a longstanding client of the firm, which advised it on the acquisition of five of the parks in this sale as well as other retail parks and properties.