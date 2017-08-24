Gowling WLG acts on Aberdeen Frontier restructuring

Aberdeen Frontier Markets Investment Company Limited enlisted the help of Gowling WLG’s Investment Funds experts to effect a significant restructuring of the £130m AIM listed company.

The team, led by partner Nick Heather, worked with Aberdeen Frontier Markets to adopt a new investment objective and investment policy and amend its investment management arrangements to include a subscription for ordinary shares by its investment fund manager, Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited (Aberdeen).

The team also worked on a tender offer by Numis Securities, on behalf of Aberdeen, to purchase up to 100% of the ordinary shares in issue.