Gowling WLG advised the shareholders of longstanding client Entanet Holdings on its £29m sale to Cityfibre Infrastructure Holdings plc, which completed on 1 August 2017. The acquisition of Entanet by CityFibre formed part of CityFibre’s successful £200m capital raising.

Corporate and Entanet relationship partner Andy Stylianou, together with Corporate partner Jeff Elway and corporate associates Chelsie Taylor and Mark Knight, led on the deal.