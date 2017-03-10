Gowling advises AstraZeneca on Sanofi deal

Experts from the firm’s life sciences group have assisted the global pharmaceutical company, AstraZeneca on a significant transaction.

MedImmune, the global biologics research and development arm of AstraZeneca, and Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines division of Sanofi, announced on 3 March an agreement to develop and commercialise MEDI8897 jointly. MEDI8897 is a monoclonal antibody for the prevention of lower respiratory tract illness (LRTI) caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the most prevalent cause of LRTI among infants and young children.

Patrick Duxbury, a partner in the Gowling WLG life sciences team team worked with AstraZeneca Senior Counsel Sarah Jackson on the transaction.