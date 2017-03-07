Governance – what does good look like?

All organisations agree that embedding good governance is a key part of their agenda. Despite this consensus, ‘good governance’ is an elusive concept, meaning different things to different firms. This briefing will focus on what the FCA looks for in a firm’s governance arrangements. We will pay particular attention to how you can demonstrate good governance, to both your Board and to the regulator.

During this briefing we will cover:

The importance of clear governance arrangements

Principles of good governance

Practical ways to evidence good governance

Changes you can make now to prepare for the extension of the Senior Managers & Certification Regime

Date: Tuesday 21st March 2017

Time: 8am and 5pm (1 hour CPD)

Venue: 82 Blackfriars Road, London, SE1 8HA

