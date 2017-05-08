Governance – what does good look like?

All organisations, small and large, agree that embedding good governance is a key part of their agenda. Despite this consensus, ‘good governance’ is an elusive concept. This briefing focuses on what the MAS looks for in a firm’s governance arrangements. We will pay particular attention to how you can demonstrate good governance, to both your Board and to the regulator.

During this briefing we will cover:

The importance of clear governance arrangements, both to large and smaller financial institutions

Principles of good governance

Practical ways to evidence good governance

Date: Thursday 15th June 2017

Time: 12.15pm

Venue: Room 901, NTUC Centre, 1 Marina Boulevard, Singapore 018989

Date: Thursday 15th June 2017

Time: 12.15pm

Venue: Room 901, NTUC Centre, 1 Marina Boulevard, Singapore 018989