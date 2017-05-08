Governance – what does good look like?

All organisations, small and large, agree that embedding good governance is a key part of their agenda. Despite this consensus, ‘good governance’ is an elusive concept. This briefing focuses on what the MAS looks for in a firm’s governance arrangements. We will pay particular attention to how you can demonstrate good governance, to both your Board and to the regulator.
During this briefing we will cover:
- The importance of clear governance arrangements, both to large and smaller financial institutions
- Principles of good governance
- Practical ways to evidence good governance
