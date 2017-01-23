GOP named leading M&A firm in Italy

Gianni, Origoni, Grippo, Cappelli & Partners is once again named top law firm in the 2016 M&A Mergermarket Legal League Table.

With over 57 transactions and a total deal value of $16bn GOP confirms, for the second consecutive year, its number one position in the M&A ranking for both value and volume of deals.

This result further highlights its consolidated presence in strategic and mid-market deals.

2016 deal highlights include: assistance to the Committee for Transactions with Related Parties of FSI in connection with the purchase, by the latter, of a relevant participation in Saipem from ENI ; assistance to the Ministry of Economy and Finance in the privatization of Poste Italiane; assistance to Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) in its merger with Banco Popolare.