Goodwin stumps up for KWM team integration trip to New York

Goodwin flew the team of KWM lawyers that joined the US firm earlier this year to New York last week, as part of a wider plan aimed at rapid and effective integration.

The Lawyer reported that the firm had hired KWM investment funds head Michael Halford last year, accompanied by five funds partners – Ed Hall, Laura Charkin, Shawn D’Aguiar, Patrick Deasy, and Ajay Pathak.

They joined alongside 15 associates and five trainees, kickstarting Goodwin’s first trainee programme in the UK.

Other hires last year included Shearman & Sterling private equity head Mark Soundy and tax partner Sarah Priestley.

Goodwin partner Samantha Lake Coghlan confirmed that all of the partners and associates made the trip to New York for last Wednesday’s private investment funds practice retreat, although the trainees did not travel.

One partner and four associates from the firm’s Paris office also flew to New York, as did lawyers from Goodwin’s offices on the west coast and in Boston and Washington DC.

Lake Coghlan said that other recent arrivals at Goodwin, including the team that joined from Shearman, also travelled to New York last week.

Coghlan said: “It seemed the right time to do it, to put our hands in our pockets and fund something like this.”

In total 30 partners, three counsel and 37 associates attended last week’s private investment funds retreat while an associated private equity group retreat the day before saw 57 partners, seven counsel and 93 associates assemble.

Lake Coghlan said the firm was already seeing signs of the success of its integration measures.

“On the softer side it has definitely kicked off conversations, there have been follow-up emails and updates, and people have started making connections,” she said.

“This is about making sure people get to know each other as effectively as possible. It’s absolutely clear that it’s already been beneficial.”

Earlier this year Goodwin confirmed that it was doubling it office space in the City, moving from its former Tower 42 home to new space at 100 Cheapside. It will occupy 40,000sq ft across four floors, more than doubling the size of its office space.