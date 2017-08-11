Goodman Derrick wins Court of Appeal case on accidental disclosure of privileged material

The common sense ruling by the Court of Appeal implies that lawyers must sort out accidental disclosure of privileged material amongst themselves.

In Atlantisrealm Ltd v Intelligent Land Investments (Renewable Energy) Ltd, a privileged email was disclosed by mistake by a junior trainee at Goodman Derrick, the law firm acting for the defendants.

The assistant solicitor at the claimant’s firm who reviewed the confidential email gave evidence, which was accepted, that he did not believe it was disclosed by mistake. The senior partner of the firm who saw the email at a later date also put forward evidence that he did not consider that there had been a mistake.

On 19 July 2017, the Court of Appeal rejected that the senior partner’s evidence and held that he must have been aware that there had been a mistake.

Lord Justice Jackson said: “If the inspecting solicitor does not spot the mistake but refers the document to a more percipient colleague who does spot the mistake before use is made of the document, then the court may grant relief. That becomes a case of obvious mistake.”

Lord Justice Jackson also noted that while the privileged email “was not fatal” to the defendant’s case, it had provided “useful ammunition.”

Stephen Hornsby, a partner at Goodman Derrick comments:

“This case arose from a very understandable mistake by a trainee. As Lord Justice Jackson himself commented, mistakes are bound to happen from time to time despite advances in software designed to prevent this. Had the firm not won, disclosure would have required more time consuming higher level by senior fee earners and put the costs out of control when the courts are trying to curtail them.

“So the judgement (unlike the decision in the Leeds High Court) is a real victory for common sense for which the legal profession will be grateful as it advances the law to a helpful extent.”