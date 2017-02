Goodman Derrick are heading to Cannes for MIPIM, the world’s leading real estate conference.

Our team is:

Chris Langan, Partner, Real Estate

Tim Mould, Partner, Construction

Ross Sidwell, Solicitor, Real Estate

James Caulfield, Head of Business Development

We will be in Cannes from Monday 13th March until Saturday 18th March. If you would like to arrange to meet us in Cannes, please get in touch so that we can book you in.