Goodman Derrick joint head of employment to chair Law Society HR event

Alison Downie, partner and joint head of employment at Goodman Derrick, is to chair and speak at The Law Society flagship annual employment/HR event for law firms: People in Practice on 2nd March 2017.

Leading speakers will be highlighting the latest thinking and innovative strategies tailored for law firms includingLewis Silkin’s head of people Penny Newman on the key issue of how to attract and keep the best people.

There will also be sessions on managing the use and abuse of social media; the new competency regime for training; employment law update and a snapshot on Brexit and employment practice, followed by a drinks reception.

There will be lots of practical advice and tips for delegates to take away and use with their firms.

