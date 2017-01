The Funding Network’s January Funding Evening at Goodman Derrick’s offices raised over £35,000 for social change projects.

Celine Gagnon, Chief Executive of The Funding Network, commented: “…The team at Goodman Derrick helped us raise over £35,000 for 4 projects, tackling urgent social needs such as homelessness and mental well-being. The Funding Network is proud of its association with Goodman Derrick.”