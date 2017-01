Goodman Derrick are pleased to be hosting an event as part of the Wales Week in London.

‘Building Connections’ is a Welsh lawyers networking reception. This will be an informal evening of profile-raising opportunities in London for Wales and Welsh organisations.

The details

What: ‘Building Connections’

When: 18:00 to 20:00, Thursday 2nd March

Where: Goodman Derrick LLP, 10 St Bride Street, London EC4A 4AD

Registration

To register for this event, please visit our Eventbrite page.