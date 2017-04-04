GMC v Dr Jagjivan

On 9 and 10 May 2017 Anthony Haycroft will be appearing for the doctor in the first ever appeal brought by the GMC against the finding of a Medical Practitioner’s Tribunal under s.40A of the Medical Act 1983. The PSA are also appearing.

The case will involve looking at the extent of the jurisdiction of such appeals and so has been placed before a three judge Divisional Court rather than a single High Court judge in the Administrative Court.

Guidelines are likely to be provided. Various other appeals have been adjourned to await the outcome and the guidance.

The doctor’s solicitors are Berryman Lace Mawer