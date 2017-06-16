Global brands gather at Food & Drink Federation dinner

Walker Morris was once again the joint headline sponsor of the Food & Drink Federation Industry dinner – one of the major events on the industry’s calendar.

Over 500 guests from the some of the world’s best known brands and ambitious, successful SMEs attended the event at Hilton, Park Lane, London.

The guest speaker this year was Steve Richards, TV presenter and political columnist.

Ian Wright CBE, Director General of the Food and Drink Federation, said: “This year’s dinner was particularly important given the result of the General Election and provided an opportunity for guests from across the supply chain to share their thoughts on how developments might affect the industry.”