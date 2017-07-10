Gianni wins at M&A awards

Gianni Origoni Grippo Cappelli & Partners received the most number of accolades last night during the 2017 Legal Community Corporate M&A Awards held in Milan. It took home the awards for: “Law Firm of the Year”; “Law Firm of the Year Corporate Restructuring”; “Lawyer of the Year- Insurance” awarded to Stefano Bucci.
