Gianni Origoni strengthens public M&A team

Gianni Origoni Grippo Cappelli & Partners has reinforced its public M&A team with the arrival of counsel Giulia Staderini.

Staderini has extensive experience in the legal regulation of listed companies, and in particular in the field of compliance with market transparency duties concerning corporate control.

Throughout her long career, Staderini has also managed the regulatory supervision of significant shareholdings and shareholder agreements in the share capital of listed issuers; inquiries relating to the publication of prospectuses for public sale and subscription offers, also for listings on the MTA (the leading Italian Equity Market) (IPO, OPV, OPVS); the enforcement of administrative sanction procedures; inquiries aimed at obtaining authorisations regarding documents related to takeover bids, both voluntary and mandatory; inquiries regarding corporate restructuring and the availability of exemptions from OPA obligations in the context of takeovers.

At Consob, Staderini headed the Takeover Bids and Ownership Structures Office within the corporate governance department and was manager of the Takeover Bids Office.

She participated as a national expert in several international working groups and task forces within ESMA and she was also a member of the Italian delegation within the European Council for the approval process of The Transparency Directive.