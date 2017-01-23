Gianni Origoni Grippo Cappelli & Partners announces 11 new partner hires

Gianni Origoni Grippo Cappelli & Partners has appointed 11 new partners: Francesco Bruno, Massimiliano Calabrò, Stefano Cunico, Elisabetta Gardini, Biagio Giliberti, Marco Martinelli, Matteo Padellaro, Dario Pozzi, Magda Serriello, Gianfranco Toscano e Vittorio Zucchelli.

Francesco Bruno, a member of the energy and infrastructure department, focuses on private and public M&A transactions.

Massimiliano Calabrò, a member of the corporate/M&A department, specialises in M&A, corporate and restructuring transactions with a primary focus on the private equity sector.

Stefano Cunico, a member of the energy and infrastructure department, focuses on the energy and construction sector. He also advises on administrative law issues arising from M&A transactions.

Elisabetta Gardini, a member of environmental law practice, assists clients with respect to environmental law issues and in particular waste management, remediation of contaminated sites and on the implementation of the Emission Trading directive.

Biagio Giliberti, a member of the administrative law and tenders department, is active in both the judicial and extra-judicial aspects of his field.

Marco Martinelli, a member of the administrative law and tenders department, specialises in administrative law with particular focus on tenders for public works, supplies and services, with expertise in both litigation and non-contentious services.

Dario Pozzi, a member of the corporate/M&A department, specialises in private M&A, corporate and commercial law, joint ventures and extraordinary corporate transactions.

Magda Serriello, a member of the energy and infrastructure department, specialises in project financing.

Gianfranco Toscano, a member of the administrative law and tenders department, has a special focus on zoning and building matters as well as in contract law in the real estate sector.

Vittorio Zucchelli, a member of the tax department, specialises in matters relating to domestic and international M&A transactions as well as transfer pricing and supply chain restructurings.

Antonio Auricchio, co-managing partner of the firm commented: “These appointments reflect the intense period of growth our firm continues to enjoy. Not only the number of professionals, but also the quality of each single lawyer, as well as the variety of departments they represent, clearly highlight the lead position our firm has established in the legal market, in no small measure thanks to the strategic, efficient and integrated skills and services we have developed in order to assist our clients.”