General Dental Council v W

David Morris successfully defended a dentist who had extracted a tooth from an elderly patient who was taking bisphosphonate medication for osteoporosis. He was accused of failing to warn her of the serious risk of delayed healing and bone death (osteonecrosis) following extraction; failing to assess her properly post-operatively and failing to refer her for appropriate medical assessment when she began to develop symptoms of osteonecrosis.

Save for admitted poor record-keeping, the Professional Conduct Committee found none of the allegations proved. The Committee judged that the poor record keeping was not serious enough to amount to Misconduct.

David was instructed by BLM solicitors and Dental Protection.