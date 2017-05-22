Gear4music goes for growth with placing, helped by Walker Morris

Walker Morris has advised Gear4music on its placing by way of an accelerated book build process to raise £4.2m to fund its organic growth and international expansion strategy.

Gear4music, the largest UK-based online retailer of musical instruments and music equipment, intends to issue up to 610,000 new ordinary shares. Shareholders will also place up to 839,000 existing ordinary shares in response to high levels of demand from institutional investors.

David Hinchliffe led the Walker Morris team which comprised: Liz Coley, Geoff Cunningham, Owen Ormond and Christian Slinger.