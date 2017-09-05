GDPR and Switzerland: seminars

Every company in Switzerland processes personal data. Also most Swiss companies bear a reference to the EU, by virtue of eg rendering services or offering goods to EU citizens, having a branch in the EU and processing personal data in this context. In such cases the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will also apply to Swiss companies.

In parallel the Swiss Data Protection Act (DPA) is being revised which will lead to increased duties of entities processing personal data and will implement a much stricter sanction regime for cases of violations.

We are running a series of events covering this topic in Q&A sessions lasting 60 minutes.

