GDPR and insurance – a training course

Inês Antas de Barros e Nádia Crujeira da Costa, managing associate and senior associate, represent VdA on a a training course organised with the Portuguese Insurance Association on changes that the General Regulation on Data Protection has brought to the insurance sector.

Each session is dedicated to a subject relevant to the processing of personal data in this sector, and has dates scheduled for March 16, March 30, May 4, May 18, June 1, and June 22.

The first session was dedicated to the figure of the Data Protection Officer.