Calling all GCs – what’s the succession plan for 2025?

Technology, millennials’ career aspirations and a post-Brexit economy bring fresh challenges and opportunities for legal teams. How do we best equip the leaders of the future?

With 2020 in clear view, it’s time to set our sights on 2025. In the lead up to The Lawyer Business Leadership Summit in September, the next Berwin Leighton Paisner (BLP) GC2B roundtable sets the tone for the future by addressing the issues of succession planning for 2025.

Seven years from now, we’re likely to be working in a legal sector that looks radically different from today. GCs in 2025 will have learnt to harness change both from the in-house community and private practice. The most successful will be leading from the front acting as catalysts to propel the industry forward.

The future’s millennial

Talent, technology and the economy will drive opportunity. By 2025 legal teams will have a different make-up, there will be more non-lawyers in more senior positions and legal advice will be presented in a way more akin to management consultants. Technological advancements and new working patterns will turn staffing models upside down and legal services will be commoditised and delivered at the point they are required. The billable hour will still remain but fee structures will reflect outputs and in some cases parties will share risk.

In his recent report on the Rise of Millennial Lawyer, industry commentator Jordon Furlong said that “they (millennial lawyers) won’t be interested in tech for tech’s sake and won’t fear technology’s ­tendency to reduce hours”. It’s not an obsession with the latest AI software but the ability to be receptive to new ways of working which will help the GCs of 2025 to prove their worth.

Knowledge pool

Now in its third year, the GC2B round­table series hosted by The Lawyer and BLP, has explored the role of GC and sparked debate amongst 200 leading lawyers. Chaired by BLP managing partner Lisa Mayhew and The Lawyer editor Catrin Griffiths, the September event will assist those currently grappling with succession planning and outline of the skills required for tomorrow’s rising stars. We’ll examine the key attributes of a GC, how to grow and retain that talent, the impact of technology and the different ways GCs and their advisers are likely to work together in 2025.

