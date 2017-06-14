GC Strategy Summit 2017: Thoughts, feedback and highlights

The 2017 edition of The Lawyer’s flagship event the General Counsel Strategy Summit brought together 92 senior in-house lawyers to discuss not only the latest legal challenges their business might face, but also the internal and external business dynamics that could impact and influence their company.

The 2-day event, taking place for the first time in sunny Spain, focused mostly on innovation and change: the changing environment, changing your status quo to drive innovation, getting the legal function to embrace change and protecting your business against change.

