Gateley Plc has continued to expand its Manchester offering with the appointment of new Restructuring partner, Stuart Tait, who will work alongside head of department and partner, Andrew Buchanan, and the existing Restructuring team.

He joins the firm from Hogan Lovells, where he spent the past 11 years in London and Hong Kong – the last two years spent as the resident Hong Kong partner – after qualifying with Clifford Chance in London.