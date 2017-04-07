Gateley Plc advises on £5.4m sale of IT services business

Gateley Plc has advised a subsidiary of LMS Capital Plc on the sale of its IT services business, 365 ITMS Limited.

The deal sees Coretx Holdings acquiring 365 ITMS for £5.4m. LMS Capital is a listed private equity investment company managed by Gresham House Asset Management.

A national team led out of the firm’s Leeds office by Gateley Plc’s Corporate partner Sandip Khroud advised on the deal. The team comprised, solicitor Tamanna Keir and solicitor Sarah Lake (Corporate), solicitor Helen Webster (Employment), solicitor Jo Symes (Tax), partner Richard Morton (Banking & Finance), partner Phil Gregory and solicitor Samantha Hazell (Real Estate) and partner Michael Collins (Pensions).