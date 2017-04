Specialist property consultancy, Gateley Hamer, has expanded its team in Birmingham with the appointment of Edward Jones, new Head of Easements & Wayleaves and Surveyor Camilla Horsfall.

Edward joins from Carter Jonas where he was an associate partner for two years. Prior to that he worked for Dalcour Maclaren and Savills, specialising in utilities and development.

Camilla also joins from Carter Jonas where she was a senior surveyor and prior to that, she was an associate at Pollock Associates.