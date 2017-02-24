Gateley advises technical infrastructure specialist on acquisition

The Manchester office of Gateley Plc has advised leading technical infrastructure specialist Sudlows on the acquisition of Progressive Network Solutions, a provider of technical installation services across the UK.

A cross-discipline team, led by Corporate partner Charles Glaskie advised on the deal. The team included Employment senior associate Fran Read, Tax legal director Richard Clitherow and Corporate solicitor Michael Rock. The Corporate Finance team at CLB Coopers, with Simon Carruthers as lead advisor, provided financial due diligence on the acquisition to Sudlows.