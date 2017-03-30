Gateley advises Endless on acquisition of Jones Bootmaker

Gateley Plc, has advised transformational private equity investor, Endless LLP on the acquisition of shoe retailer Jones Bootmaker from administration. The deal completed on Saturday, 25 March just nine days after the initial instruction.

The Endless vehicle purchased the business and assets of the retailer for £11m.

A national, cross-discipline team led by Gateley Plc’s Corporate Recovery team in Leeds included senior associate Matt Leech and partner William Ballmann. Other teams involved in the deal included Richard Morton and Lisa Smith (Banking), Andrew Macmillan and Helen Webster (Employment), Peter Budd and Tom Hughes (Commerce, Technology & Media), Phil Gregory and Andrew Boyd (Property) and Tamanna Keir and Emma Wilson (Corporate).